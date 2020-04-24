PM launches E-Gramswaraj Portal & Swamitva scheme on National Panchayati Raj day

PM said that the portal will ensure real time monitoring and accountability. The portal is a major step towards digitization down to the Gram Panchayat level.

The Swamitva scheme was also launched in pilot mode in 6 states to map rural inhabited lands using drones and latest survey methods.

The Prime Minister said that the scheme will ensure streamlined planning, revenue collection and provide clarity over property rights in rural areas. This will open up avenues for applying for loans from financial institutions by the owners. Disputes related to property would also be settled through the title deeds allotted through this scheme.

The interaction was an opportunity to establish direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the Gram Panchayat representatives.

The PM said that the progress of Panchayats will ensure the development of the nation and democracy.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Panchayat representatives from across the country. Speaking to a Panchayat representative from Maharashtra he urged the use digital platforms such as e-NAM and GEM portal to reach out to larger markets for better prices for village produce.

PM also appreciated a representative from Baramulla for coming up with local slogans and spreading the message of social distancing and adherence to lockdown guidelines down to the grass roots.

Prime Minister also appealed to people in rural India to download Aarogya Setu app and asked Panchayat representatives to ensure that every person in their Panchayat downloads the app.

PM remembered Mahatma Gandhi’s conception of Swaraj as being based on Gram Swaraj. Quoting the Shastras, he reminded the people that the source of all strength is unity.

The Prime Minister also warned against misinformation as an obstacle in dealing with crisis situations.

Prime Minister Modi urged all Panchayat representatives to spread correct information on treatment and prevention of coronavirus to every person.