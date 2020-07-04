PM lauds BJP workers for their nationwide welfare work during pandemic

The Prime Minister said, the BJP has 52 Dalit and 43 adivasi MPs. He said, more than 113 BJP MPs are from backward class and over 150 BJP MLAs are from adivasi community. He said it shows that the BJP truly represents all sections of the society.

Lauding the party workers efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said the nationwide welfare work undertaken by them at such scale amid crisis is biggest seva yagya in the history. He said, in several states, party workers knew that they were taking risks, but continued with full dedication during this pandemic. Some workers even lost their lives while serving the people and the nation. The Prime Minister urged party leaders and workers to prepare digital booklets documenting the relief works at mandal, district, state and country levels.

On the occasion, seven state units of the BJP gave presentations about their work done during the lockdown to provide relief to the people. Interacting with the party leaders and workers of Bihar, PM Modi said, some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in eastern India due to high poverty but people proved it wrong.

Listing out party’s initiatives, BJP President J P Nadda said the party workers distributed 22 crore food packets during the lockdown and five crore ration kits have also been distributed. He said five crore face covers have been distributed to the people.