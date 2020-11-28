PM interacts with Tamil Nadu CM

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami and discussed the situation in the wake of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. He said, An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured, from the PMNRF.