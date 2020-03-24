PM interacts with stakeholders from industry on coronavirus

Prime Minister said that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.

He said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and we need to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread.

Prime Minister said that the fulcrum of the economy is trust. Trust has a unique yardstick – it is earned or lost in difficult and challenging times.

The industry representatives thanked the Prime Minister for leading from the front and taking swift, front-footed action to counter the threat.

They informed the Prime Minister about the steps being taken by them to maintain supply lines of essential items and medical equipment including ventilators, assistance in creation of isolation wards, utilization of CSR funds for combating COVID-19 and provision of assistance to migrant labour.