PM interacts with Radio Jockeys: COVID-19

PM Modi on Friday interacted with Radio Jockeys (RJs) via video conference. Prime Minister appreciated the role played by the RJs in spreading awareness about COVID-19. He said it is praiseworthy that even in lockdown, RJs are discharging their responsibility and recording programmes from home.

Prime Minister said that through the reach of the programmes, RJs are like members of families of millions of Indian households. People not only hear but also follow them. RJs have a great responsibility not just to disseminate and disabuse superstitions but also motivate people.

Apart from spreading information about the views of experts and steps taken by the government, PM also requested RJs to provide feedback about the difficulties and challenges faced by the people so that the government can proactively resolve them.

Prime Minister exhorted the RJs to disseminate positive stories and case studies, particularly of those patients that have fully recovered from coronavirus infection, and also inter-play such stories in different parts of the country, thus bringing the entire country together.

He also asked them to showcase and constantly celebrate the contributions of the local heroes like police officers, doctors, nurses, ward boys etc. at national level.

Prime Minister said that as mass communicators, the RJs can play a proactive role in informing their listeners about the announcements, along with educating them about social distancing and the importance of self-quarantine.

In their response, the RJs called the Prime Minister as a part of the RJ fraternity since he has been hosting the widely successful Mann ki Baat on radio since 2014. Pointing out the unprecedented response to Prime Minister’s call of ‘Janta Curfew’ and his innovative idea of thanking the front line warriors, the RJs praised the leadership fo the Prime Minister and said they would be happy to play the role of the voice of the nation in the battle against the pandemic.