PM interacts with key electronic media stakeholders on COVID-19 outbreak

The entire nation is in a veritable lockdown with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases mounting every day..Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with key stakeholders from the electronic media through video conference on Monday to discuss the emerging challenges due to the pandemic..Prime Minister thanked the media for understanding the gravity of the situation from day one and appreciated the role played by the channels in spreading awareness..He called the tireless work of reporters, camerapersons and technicians as service to the nation..He also praised innovative ideas of some channels like making arrangments for anchoring from home..



PM’S COVID CALL TO ELECTRONIC MEDIA

— The PM urged the electronic media to spread awareness about social distancing

— He said information about latest developments and key decisions needs to be communicated swiftly and professionally

— Easy to grasp language should be used

— channels should ensure that people don’t let their guard down and become careless

— The media also needs to counter pessimism and panic through positive communication

— The PM said necessary to keep doctors and healthcare workers motivated as they are at the forefront of the battle

— He suggested giving boom mikes to reporters to maintain safe distance while conducting interviews

— and he also urged the channels to spread scientific reports, involve informed people in their discussions and counter the spread of misinformation

The media representatives also had suggestions for the Prime Minister..

MEDIA GIVES SUGGESTIONS TO PM

— They requested the PM to address the nation more frequently as he has emotional connect with the people

— They asked the PM to include positive stories especially experiences of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19

— They said a dedicated department with doctors available 24/7 can be set up to check on the reporters & also help combat rumours

— It was also suggested that Prasar Bharati can give out authentic information twice a day which can be used by other TV channels

The PM’s engagement with the electronic media also assumes significance at a time when several coronavirus related rumours are doing the rounds particularly on social media apart from authentic information..The media’s role in spreading the right information and opinion has assumed a key role..Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and Indian Council for Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava were also present during the interaction.