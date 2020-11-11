PM inaugurates new state-of-the-art complex of Income-tax Appellate Tribunal at Cuttack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) bench in Cuttack via video conferencing.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, also known as ITAT, is an important statutory body in the field of direct taxes and its orders are accepted as final, sources said.

“With Lord Jagannath’s blessing, ITAT’s Cuttack bench has got much awaited infrastructure after operating from a rented accommodation for long. The bench in Cuttack will cater not only for Odisha, but will provide modern facilities to the tax payers in other parts of the eastern and north-eastern India. It will also be helpful to disposal of pending cases in Kolkata,” Modi said while dedicating the facility to the people of the nation today.

PM Modi hailed the efforts of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik citing that the much-required project could not have been possible without his vision and contribution. He also stressed on development of technology for providing better facilities and services in a more transparent manner.

As per official sources, the new building has spacious e-court rooms, ultra-modern record rooms, well-equipped chambers for the members of the bench, library room, well-equipped modern conference hall, with sufficient space for the litigants, bar room for lawyers and chartered accountants.