PM holds meeting to review India’s response to Covid-19

It took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other officials of the Empowered Groups.

Dr. Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member and Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term. The members took note of the fact that out of the total cases in the country, two-thirds are from 5 states. In view of the challenges being faced by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.

Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city and district-wise requirements of hospital and isolation beds. He instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States and UTs. PM Modi advised Health Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season.

The present and emerging scenario of the Covid 19 disease in the capital and the projections for next 2 months were discussed. Prime Minister suggested that Home Minister and Health Minister should convene an emergency meeting with Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister of Government of NCT Delhi in presence of all senior officials of Government of India, Government of Delhi and officials of Municipal Corporations of Delhi to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of Covid-19. Prime Minister appreciated instances of outstanding work done by several states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic successfully.