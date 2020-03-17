PM Hasina vows to build Bangladesh of Mujib’s dream, Centenary year of Bangabandhu inaugurated

In his televised address, President Abdul Hamid said that the ideals of Bangabandhu are the source of eternal inspiration for the people of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video address was also telecast on the occasion. He said that Bangabandhu was one of the greatest personalities of the last century. Recalling the great bond of friendship between India and Bangladesh Prime Minister Modi said that in the last few years, both the countries have resolved a number of contentious issues by dialogue which has added a new dimension and strength to the friendship between India and Bangladesh.

Video messages from the Prime Ministers of Nepal and Bhutan, Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres and OIC General Secretary were also telecast on the occasion.

The centenary year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was launched worldwide on Tuesday with spectacular firework displayed at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh. Earlier, in view of the Corona virus threat, the grand rally planned for the day was postponed but people of Bangladesh celebrated the occasion across the country to pay respect to the father of nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rejoicing on the occasion, people enthusiastically watched the firework that lit the skyline of Dhaka from various locations in the city and spontaneously broke into raising the slogan ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu’.

Earlier, Prime Minister Hasina began the day by paying floral tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his residence in Dhanmondi area of Dhaka. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later in the day visited the birth place of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara to pay tribute to him on the occasion of his birth centenary.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on 17th March 1920 in the town of Tungipara in Gopalganj district of the undivided India. He led the movement against the oppressive Pakistani rulers in the then East Pakistan leading to its liberation in 1971. Known as Bangabandhu, he became the first President of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

