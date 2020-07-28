PM Hasina orders all out assistance as floods prolong in Bangladesh

Briefing media on Monday Cabinet Secretary Khandekar Anwarul Islam said that Prime Minister has instructed to take all measures to tackle the flood situation in view of its likely prolonged duration.

The flood situation in Bangladesh continued to be grim as several major rivers in the country were flowing above the danger level. According to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, since 3 p.m. on Monday, water level showed an increase at 43 points while it declined at 55 points across the 101 observation points in the four major river basins of the country.

Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Rajshahi, Dhaka are among the 31 flood affected districts of Bangladesh.

18 rivers were flowing above the danger mark at 39 points in the country. Jamuna river was flowing above the danger mark at all the six observation points while Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at two points where it is monitored. In the Ganges basin, Padma river was above danger level at all the four observation points monitored by the FFWC. Jamuna was flowing 119 centimetre above danger level at Goalundo.

Bangladesh is witnessing one of the most prolonged floods since 1988 which has now affected 47 lakh people in 31 districts of the country. The official death toll has gone up to 39 as on Monday as per the official figure released by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) of Bangladesh.

The flood situation is likely to worsen in areas near Dhaka as FFWC has predicted an increase in water level of the nearby rivers in the next 24 hours. In the Brahmaputra-Jamuna group of rivers, it predicts that the situation may remain unchanged over the next 24 hours. Teesta river is likely to cross the danger level at Dalia point in the next 24 hours.