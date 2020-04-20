PM hails role of shopkeepers, traders for ensuring supply of essential commodities during lockdown

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said small business owners and shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining social system during the lockdown period.

Prime Minister said the lockdown is being successfully implemented because of positive role played by certain sections.

PM Modi said, it is hard to imagine what would have happened if small business owners and shopkeepers did not risk their lives to provide essential items to people.

Prime Minister said country will not forget the service to nation by shopkeepers.