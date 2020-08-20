PM greets People on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the  auspicious occasion of the first Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

The Prime Minister said, “The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us service, compassion and furthers harmony. It lays out the path towards a just and equal society. It also teaches us never to bow to injustice. Best wishes on the first Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable.

May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever.”

 

