PM greets nation on occasion of new year Vikram Samvat 2077

In his message, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the new year will bring prosperity and good health to all. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

He hoped that these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in people’s lives. He said people are marking these festivals at a time when nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. He said these celebrations will not be like they are usually but will strengthen resolve to overcome these circumstances. He hoped that people will keep working to fight COVID-19 together.