PM Gram Sadak Yojana providing connectivity to unconnected habitations in J&K, Ladakh UTs

In the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, all unconnected habitations of population above 250, are eligible under the program.

In the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, 3,261 roads of length of 19,277 km and 243 bridges have been sanctioned, out of which 1858 roads of length 11,517 km and 84 bridges have been completed.

Similarly, in the UT of Ladakh, 142 roads of length of 1207 km and 3 bridges have been sanctioned, out of which 96 roads of length 699 km and 2 bridges have been completed till July 2020.

Works for connecting 2,149 eligible unconnected habitations were sanctioned in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 1,858 habitations have been connected. In the UT of Ladakh, works for 65 eligible habitations were sanctioned and 64 habitations have been already connected by July 2020.

Large number of sanctioned road works could not be started by August 2019, because of non- availability of clearance from forest department.

However, substantial numbers of such pending cases have been resolved, and works have been awarded and started during last one year, with changes in the governance system. During last one year, 181 number of road works of length 1,292 km and 11 bridges have been completed, with an expenditure of more than Rs 715 Crores.

With construction of such all weather roads, the socio-economic condition of the inhabitants of the stated villages will certainly improve and the habitants will have better access to schools, health centres and markets.

There are some tourist spots near these roads and during summer, thousands of tourists go to tourist destinations such as Panchari, Stok Kangri, Stok Monastery which are surrounded with meadows of forest and mountains and during winters, snow-clad mountains and a picturesque landscape with the most scenic views reflects the nature’s beauty at its best.