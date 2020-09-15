PM Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’ extended for another 6 months

The scheme has now been extended for another 180 days i.e. 6 months. This Central Sector Scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff/ retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS & INIs/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The benefit/claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies. Ministry of Health and Family welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Till date, under the scheme, a total of 61 claims are processed and paid. 156 claims are under examination by New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited, and in 67 cases claims forms are yet to be submitted by the States.