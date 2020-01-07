PM distributes Krishi Karman Awards

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi distributed Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers and Commendation Awards to the states at a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka today. He also released the 3rd installment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2000 for the period December 2019 – March 2020. This will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries and distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers of Karnataka. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from 8 States / UTs. Prime Minister also handed over the keys of Deep Sea fishing Vessels and Fishing Vessel Transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that it is a great privilege for him to see Annadata – our peasant brothers and sisters, in the new year, the beginning of a new decade. On behalf of 130 crore countrymen, the Prime Minister thanked ther country’s farmers for their toil.

The Prime Minister said that the land of Karnataka also witnessed a historic moment when money under the PM-Kisan scheme has been distributed directly into the personal accounts of nearly 6 Crore Farmers in the country. Prime Minister said a total of Rs 12 Thousand Crores has been deposited under the 3rd tranche of the scheme.

He hoped that the States that haven’t implemented the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’, will do it and political parties will rise over politics to help the farmers in their States.

PM recalled that there was also a period in the country, when one rupee was sent for the poor in the country and only 15 paise out of it reached the beneficiaries. And now he said that the money is reaching the poor directly without the intervention of the middlemen.

Prime Minister said that the irrigation projects that have been stalled for several decades are now being implemented. He also said that the centre has always given priority to the interests of our farmers with the schemes like crop insurance, soil health cards and 100% neem coated urea.

Prime Minister said that due to the efforts of the government, both the production and export of spices from India has increased considerably. “Spice production in India has increased by more than 2.5 million tons, so the export has also increased from about Rs 15 thousand crore to about Rs 19 thousand crore.”

He said that apart from horticulture, South India also has a large share in the production of pulses, oil and coarse grains.

Prime Minister said, “Seed hubs have been built to promote pulses production in India, of which more than 30 centers are located in Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana itself.”

Referring to the Government’s efforts on Fisheries sector, Prime Minister said the government is working at three levels to strengthen the sector.

First – Encouraging fisheries in villages through financial assistance to fishermen.

Second- Modernizing the fishing boats under the Blue Revolution Scheme.

And third – Constructing modern infrastructure related to fish trade and business.

Prime Minister said, “fishermen have been linked to the Kisan Credit Card facility. New fishing harbors are being built in large rivers and in the sea for the convenience of fish farmers. A special fund of Rs 7.50 thousand crore has also been created for modern infrastructure. Fishermen’s boats are being modernized for deep sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed in boats for the protection of fishermen with the help of ISRO.”

Keeping in view the nutritional security of the country, PM requested to create a new category in the Krishi Karman Award, for Nutri Cereals, Horticulture and Organic Agriculture. This will give impetus to people and states doing better work in these areas, he added.

On the occasion, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar informed that a toll-free number for the beneficiaries of PM-Kisan Yojana, 155261 has been started at which the farmers will be able to know their payment status. He added that it shows the Government’s commitment to social security for small and marginal farmers, that two important welfare schemes – PM-Kisan which provides income support and PM- Kisan Maandhan-Yojana (PM-KMY) for pension assistance are being implemented. The Minister added that a mobile application is also being developed for ease of access of PM Kisan Portal facilities for farmers.