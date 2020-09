PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on appointment as Prime Minister of Japan

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights.”