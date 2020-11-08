Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM congratulates ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission

PM congratulates ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India’s space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission.

The Prime Minister said, “I congratulate ISRO and India’s space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline.

Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission.”

 

