Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM congratulates His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

PM congratulates His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait.  PM has also has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince.

“Congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. I also congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince.

I am confident that the State of Kuwait will continue to play an important global role under their leadership, and the historic India-Kuwait friendship will be further strengthened”, the Prime Minister said.

 

 

Please share this news

Check Also

MSP operations during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21

The arrival of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 has already commenced and Government continues to …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved