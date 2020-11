PM congratulates H.E. John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn-in as President of Tanzania

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated H.E. John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn-in as President of Tanzania.

The Prime Minister said, ” My congratulations to H.E. John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn-in as President of Tanzania! I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the long-standing friendship between our countries.”

