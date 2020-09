The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to DRDO for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today.”