The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Abhay Bharadwaj.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”