PM condoles the passing away of former CM of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing away of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said. “Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati.

Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed.

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”