PM condoles loss of lives due to lightning in parts of West Bengal Approve Ex-gratia for the victims

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of West Bengal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The Prime Minister also approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and  Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

