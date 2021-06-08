PM condoles loss of lives due to lightning in parts of West Bengal Approve Ex-gratia for the victims

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of West Bengal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

পশ্চিমবঙ্গের বিভিন্ন স্থানে বজ্রাঘাতে মৃতদের পরিবারের প্রতি সমবেদনা জানাই। আহতরা দ্রুত সুস্থ হয়ে উঠুন। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

The Prime Minister also approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী পশ্চিমবঙ্গের বিভিন্ন স্থানে বজ্রাঘাতে মৃতদের পরিবারকে প্রধানমন্ত্রী জাতীয় বিপর্যয় তহবিল থেকে দু- লক্ষ টাকা ক্ষতিপূরণ দানের অনুমোদন দিয়েছেন।

আহতদের দেওয়া হবে ৫০ হাজার টাকা করে। — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

