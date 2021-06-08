PM condoles loss of lives due to fire at a factory in Pune; announces ex-gratia

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia.
The Prime Minister said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families.
The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured.”
