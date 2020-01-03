PM calls upon scientists to develop cheap, effective technology for recycling of water

The Prime Minister said, technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it is the responsibility of scientists to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. He said water governance is a new frontier for the scientists.

PM Modi expressed happiness over India climbing to the third position globally in the number of peer-reviewed science and engineering publications which is growing at a rate of about 10 per cent as compared to global average of four per cent. He also informed about India’s ranking at Innovation Index reaching the 52nd position.