PM calls for concerted global efforts in fight against COVID-19

Speaking at virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit on Monday through Video Conferencing, PM Modi said, the world needs a new template of globalisation post COVID-19 based on fairness, equality and humanity.

He said the humanity is facing a major crisis in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and NAM can contribute in dealing with it.

He said the Non Aligned Movement can help promote global solidarity and it must remain inclusive.



At the summit, Prime Minister urged the global community to fight against the issues of “terrorism” and “fake news”.

He said, even as the world is fighting COVID-19 crisis, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses like terrorism, fake news, doctored videos to divide communities and countries.

PM Modi said, India is regarded as pharmacy of the world especially for affordable medicines and despite own needs during COVID 19 pandemic, it has ensured supply of medicines to 123 partner countries including 59 NAM members.

He also said the county is active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines for COVID-19.

He said, during this crisis, India has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement.