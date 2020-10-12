PM bows to Jayaprakash Narayan on his Jayanti today

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has bowed to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh, on their Jayanti today.

The Prime Minister said, “I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare.

The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti.

India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation.”

