PM at the helm of India’s fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing his interactions with various stakeholders in India’s fight against COVID-19. PM interacts with over 200 people on a daily basis to get a first-hand feedback on India’s fight against Coronavirus.

Prime Minister also telephonically reaches out to various doctors, nurses, health workers, and sanitation staff from various corners of the country in order to encourage them and to pay gratitude to their yeomen service to the nation and society.

PM Modi interacts with people from various walks of life through video conferencing in an effort to control the spread of the Corona virus.

Prime Minister also telephonically reaches to some of those who are affected with Corona Virus and to some of those who have recovered from its affects in order to keep an update on their progress.

PM had been holding meetings on a daily basis wherein he is updated regularly by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister is also being updated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up under the chairmanship of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on the steps being taken by the Government.