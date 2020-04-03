PM asks Sportspersons to spread message of positivity, social distancing

Interacting with over 40 top sportspersons including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal and ace badminton player P V Sindhu among others, PM Modi said, the sportspersons have brought glory to the nation. He said, now they have an important role to play in boosting morale of the nation and spreading positivity.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister, the sportspersons pledged to spread the message of positivity and social distancing.

Prime Minister said that COVID-19 is an adversary of the entire humanity and the gravity of the situation can be ascertained from the fact that for the first time since World War-II, the Olympics have been postponed. PM Modi said, several other prominent international sporting events like Wimbledon and domestic sporting events like Indian Premier League for cricket have been deferred as well due to the challenges created by the pandemic.