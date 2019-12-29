PM asks people to buy indigenous products to bring prosperity to fellow countrymen

In the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister called on people to buy only indegeneous products. He asked to prioritize locally made products in the shopping, link them with the status and pride and become a medium to bring prosperity to the fellow countrymen with this spirit.

Prime Minister cited example of the women of Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh who learned the skill of making footwear through a Self Help Group and later with the help of Gramin Ajivika Mission established a footwear manufacturing plant.

Speaking at length about the youth power, Prime Minister said that the young India will play the role of a catalyst in the growth and development of the nation. He said, coming decade will witness the active contribution of the youth born in the 21st century. He added that a proud nation eagerly awaits this generation to elevate the country to greater heights.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new decade for India will be marked by the development and progress of the youth and also harnessing the collective power of the youth. He said, the next generation will play a major role in modernizing India. Mr Modi said, the youth today is extremely talented and aspires to dream for something new and different.

The Prime Minister said, the youth have opinions of their own and the best part is they appreciate and follow the system. Lauding the response of the youngsters, the Prime minister said, it is really heartening to note that they question the system to deliver the goods. Mr Modi said, they despise any element of lack of governance and instability, abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favouritism or gender discrimination. The Prime Minister said, the new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, new order, a new age and a new thought.