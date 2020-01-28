PM addresses NCC rally, says we have to work together for country’s development

At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The event is held on 28 January, which is the birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

The function was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat .

Following Guard of Honour, Prime MInister reviewed the March Past by the various NCC contingents.

NCC Cadets from the 17 Directorates presented an impressive parade and gave a salute to the Prime Minister. Contingents from all State NCC Directorates participated in the March Past.

Contingents belonging to various states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal took part in the march-past.

Apart from Army Pipe Band, various schools including Sainik School Kapurthala Band, Sainik School Ghorakhal Band took part in March Past.

Besides, International contingents, too, participated in March Past. They including cadets from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam.

The march past was followed by a spectacular display of various skills by the cadets of the NCC’s three wings. Along with a cultural performance, NCC cadets presented before the Prime Minister their capabilities in fields such as adventure sports, and performance arts. Particularly eye-catching was thrilling and daring drops from helicopters. The versatile cadets then presented folk dances to the music. The presentation displayed India’s rich cultural heritage showcasing India’s unity in diversity.

Prime Minister also distributed awards for the meritorious NCC cadets. Awards were distributed in various in various categories of all three wings of NCC cades including at junior as well as senior well. Punjab – Haryana – Himachal Pradesh – Chandigah Directorate grabbed the first position.

Addressing the NCC Cadets, Prime Minister said that NCC cadets are known for discipline, devotion, determination which is a pre-requite for national integration. Lashing out at previous government, Prime Minister said that they failed to check the spread of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister also said that abrogation of Aricle 370 was aimed at solving long standing problem in Jammu and Kashmir..

Prime MInister also hit out at neighbouring country for proxy war in india. PM said that surgical strike and air strike were aimed at checking those incidents of cross border terror.

Prime Minister also hit out at opposition spreading a misinformation campaign over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Prime Minister said that due to efforts by govt peace continues to prevail across various parts of the country as incidents of insurgency have come down in Northeast region. Prime Minister in this regard gave the example of recent tripartite agreement signed to resolve the Bodo crisis in Assam.

