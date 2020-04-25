Plasma therapy shows positive results on COVID-19 patients

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma from a COVID-19 patient who has recovered from the disease, is transfused into a coronavirus patient who is in critical condition.

The idea behind this therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma. For Plasma Therapy, doctors need plasma from COVID-19 patients who have already recovered.

Positive results of limited trials of plasma therapy treatment give a ray of hope to seriously ill coronavirus patients. ICMR has recently allowed states to start clinical trials.