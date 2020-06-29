Plasma Bank to be set up in Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing an online media briefing, the Chief Minister said the bank will start working in the next two days. He added that the AAP government will encourage those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma. The Chief Minister said that a helpline will be set up by the government for queries related to donation of plasma.

Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has so far conducted clinical trials of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients and the result was encouraging.

The Chief Minister also announced that a sum of one crore rupees will be given to the family of LNJP Dr Aseem Gupta, who died due to COVID-19. The doctor had served in the front line of the war against the pandemic at the government facility, and died of the novel coronavirus infection in a private hospital yesterday.

