Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan; at least 12 killed

A passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday after take off, slamming into a house in an accident that killed atleast 12 people including its Captain and injured dozens.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, operated by Bek Air, got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, on a pre-dawn flight en route to the capital Nur-Sultan.It lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting the two-storey building.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.expressing condolence Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister , Roman said that the necessary support will be provided to the families of the victims and the injured.

He further said that the ministry is investigating a possible breach of flight operation and safety rules, a standard legal procedure and suspending all flights by carrier Bek Air and those of Fokker 100 aircraft pending the results of the investigation.

There was thick fog in the area at the time of the crash.

