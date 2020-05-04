Piyush Goyal reviews preparations of Railways in supplementing national efforts for fighting COVID-19

He said, Railways should widen the outreach of their efforts and go beyond the proximities of railways stations to deeper areas in consultation with district authorities and NGOs. The Minister complimented the officials for the extraordinary work being done so far in the fight against Corona and adopting innovative solutions like conversion of passenger coaches as isolation coaches.

Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that all the railway zones will meet the challenge of making these coaches fully ready and would be equip them at the earliest.

While reviewing the running of special Parcel Trains by Railways to supply important items, Piyush Goyal asked the officials to make the service available on more routes so that goods like medicines, essential equipment’s, edibles can be supplied all over the country in a quick time. E- Commerce companies and suppliers of other important goods which are needed in smaller quantities, are going to benefit from the parcel trains.