Piyush Goyal hails Railways for their service

One such measure taken by the government is launching Shramik Special trains. Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in a series of tweets hailed the railways for their efforts and service. He said:

I appeal to all the States to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself.

As per the directions of Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days.

Railways Bringing Smiles: Brimming with relief and joy, stranded people head back home as Railways has operated 366 Shramik Special Trains across the country till date.

