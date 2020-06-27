Piyush Goyal asks NPC to work closely with all the stakeholders

Piyush Goyal suggested that adoption of technology and digital economy is going to play a vital role in not only transforming the business enterprises in the future, but also in achieving the target of a five trillion dollar economy.

He said, productivity is always the result of commitment of excellence, intelligent planning and focused effort. Mr Goyal asked NPC to work closely with all the stakeholders and emphasised on the need to adopt the best practices from around the world. The participants endorsed the view that India can reposition itself only through productivity enhancement. Some of the suggestions that emerged were formulation of sector specific action plans by NPC especially in agriculture and logistics.