Tuesday , July 28 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Piano players around the world unite during pandemic for virtual recital
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Piano players around the world unite during pandemic for virtual recital

It turned into the world’s largest virtual recital, said the creators of the app, Playground Sessions, after posting a video of everyone playing together online this month.

Over 7,000 people from 52 countries took part in the class, he said, and nearly 1,000 submitted videos of their performances – now edited harmoniously together.

“It gave everybody something to focus on during the pandemic that was totally removed from the pandemic,” said a participant. 

“Learning something new is always good but in this instance it was phenomenal.”

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved