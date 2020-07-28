Piano players around the world unite during pandemic for virtual recital

It turned into the world’s largest virtual recital, said the creators of the app, Playground Sessions, after posting a video of everyone playing together online this month.

Over 7,000 people from 52 countries took part in the class, he said, and nearly 1,000 submitted videos of their performances – now edited harmoniously together.

“It gave everybody something to focus on during the pandemic that was totally removed from the pandemic,” said a participant.

“Learning something new is always good but in this instance it was phenomenal.”