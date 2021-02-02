Pianist Yiruma Reimagines ‘Over the Horizon’ To Inspire Hope and Optimism

After a year that saw major changes occur around the world, world-renowned pianist and composer Yiruma had one aim in mind when he wrote and recorded the theme tune for the Galaxy S21 series – to give users a sense of comfort and familiarity.

The virtuoso pianist’s performance of ‘Over the Horizon’ on the grand piano teems with hope and optimism. Music lovers can now enjoy the full performance of the theme tune in the video below. Also check out the making-of video, where Yiruma shared his thoughts on the writing and recording process, to learn more about the piece.

