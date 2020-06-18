[Photo] Discover a Whole New World of Detail with the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71’s Macro Camera ③ Plants and Flowers

It is thanks to plants that we are able to breathe fresh air, enjoy colorful landscapes and benefit from golden harvests, and so, in order to raise awareness of the importance they have to our global ecosystem, the United Nations has designated the year 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health.

Samsung Newsroom harnessed the power of the Galaxy A51’s 5MP Macro camera in order to get closer to the natural beauty of plants and flowers and learn more about these living, breathing flora.

Seasonal Hues

The remarkable color changes plants go through as the seasons change will never fail to be a thing of beauty, and upon closer look, it is clear that in some cases, a single color seen from a distance is in fact a harmony of complementary shades brought about by the wonder of nature.

Top Tips: How to Become an Expert Plant Photographer 1) Avoid direct sunlight! While sunlight is what plants thrive on, overly bright or sunny conditions can actually hinder you from taking good photographs. The best conditions for plant-focused photographers are slightly cloudy circumstances, such as just after rainfall when lingering moisture can provide an extra glow to your shots, too.

Natural Detailing

Some plants and flowers require a closer look to be fully appreciated. Many feature subtle yet fascinating detailing granted by the layered texturing of leaves, thorns and other features.

Top Tips: How to Become an Expert Plant Photographer 2) Try a sheet of black paper! Choosing a complementary color as the background of your subject that gives the effect of counterlight will provide you with richer detailing in your photos. Mounting a piece of black paper or cloth to serve as the background can serve as an easy way to achieve this.

Signs of Life

At the end of winter, the sprouting of green buds gives us the feeling of a new season as spring approaches – but sometimes these growths are too small to capture with the naked eye. Using the Macro camera, these miniscule signs of growth can be captured at their best with a clean background and a spray of water to add freshness.

Unique Patterning

Not only does light help plants grow, but it also helps illuminate their unique features. By exposing a plant’s leaf to a certain amount of light, the beauty of nature in all its intricate patterning becomes clear; with the Galaxy A51’s Macro camera, every fine line and natural irregularity becomes visible.