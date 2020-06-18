[Photo] Discover a Whole New World of Detail with the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71’s Macro Camera ③ Plants and Flowers
It is thanks to plants that we are able to breathe fresh air, enjoy colorful landscapes and benefit from golden harvests, and so, in order to raise awareness of the importance they have to our global ecosystem, the United Nations has designated the year 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health.
Samsung Newsroom harnessed the power of the Galaxy A51’s 5MP Macro camera in order to get closer to the natural beauty of plants and flowers and learn more about these living, breathing flora.
Seasonal Hues
The remarkable color changes plants go through as the seasons change will never fail to be a thing of beauty, and upon closer look, it is clear that in some cases, a single color seen from a distance is in fact a harmony of complementary shades brought about by the wonder of nature.
The various colors of these mosses come together to create a miniature forest of color.
Gathered together, Hydrangea petals almost resemble butterfly wings; the coloration of each plant’s petal will vary by soil composition and other factors so that each Hydrangea plant is unique.
Up close, these Feather Cockscombs almost seem to bloom like multicolored flames.
While cacti are often associated with the arid desert, this Moon Cactus is immediately striking thanks to its vibrant coloration.
Top Tips: How to Become an Expert Plant Photographer
1) Avoid direct sunlight!
While sunlight is what plants thrive on, overly bright or sunny conditions can actually hinder you from taking good photographs. The best conditions for plant-focused photographers are slightly cloudy circumstances, such as just after rainfall when lingering moisture can provide an extra glow to your shots, too.
Natural Detailing
Some plants and flowers require a closer look to be fully appreciated. Many feature subtle yet fascinating detailing granted by the layered texturing of leaves, thorns and other features.
The Pachycereus might have gotten its nickname ‘Elephant Cactus’ because of its trunk-like shape, but its uniformly-arranged thorn patterns more closely resemble a hedgehog.
The color gradation of this Marigold’s petals have resulted in a stamen that almost looks like it is a separate flower at the center of the plant.
This Spiralis plant, also known as the Spiral Japanese Cedar, requires a close-up look to be fully appreciated. Each part of the plant, from the stem to the tips of the stalks, is twisted.
Anthurium plants boast heart-shaped red petals that have a unique leathery red texture and long inflorescences.
Top Tips: How to Become an Expert Plant Photographer
2) Try a sheet of black paper!
Choosing a complementary color as the background of your subject that gives the effect of counterlight will provide you with richer detailing in your photos. Mounting a piece of black paper or cloth to serve as the background can serve as an easy way to achieve this.
Signs of Life
At the end of winter, the sprouting of green buds gives us the feeling of a new season as spring approaches – but sometimes these growths are too small to capture with the naked eye. Using the Macro camera, these miniscule signs of growth can be captured at their best with a clean background and a spray of water to add freshness.
Russelia, or firecracker plants, bloom with a coral color, but by summer, this will have transformed to red – just like a firework in the night sky.
Star Jasmine is a climbing shrub with many intertwining stems. In May and June, the usually green plant blossoms with newly-sprouted branches are capped with small white flowers.
Fairy Stars bloom with vivid petals; when they blossom, they unfurl with a mesmerizing windmill-like shape.
The Consolea Rubescens plant has the nickname of the ‘Hurray-ing Cactus’ thanks to its distinctive shape that appears to be cheering with joy. When the plant has gone without water for a while, it will sprout a new bud lower down its body to reach for water.
Baby’s Breath is a staple in traditional floral arrangements, but close-up, one can see that this individualistic flower has a unique charm all of its own.
Unique Patterning
Not only does light help plants grow, but it also helps illuminate their unique features. By exposing a plant’s leaf to a certain amount of light, the beauty of nature in all its intricate patterning becomes clear; with the Galaxy A51’s Macro camera, every fine line and natural irregularity becomes visible.
The Calathea Insignis plant has distinctive dark brown spots around its main leaf vein on its front side. This dramatic contrast patterning almost resembles an insect up close.
Calathea Makoyana plants, or Peacock Plants, feature a subtle green gradation across their leaves; the lighter parts of the leaf resemble the shape of a feather arrow.
Calathea Vittata plants have striking white veins on their leaves. The vivid patterning and subtle gloss almost appear to have been drawn on with a paintbrush.
The wide leaves of the Ficus Umbellata plant feature both thin and thick leaf veins that come together to create a unique patterning reminiscent of a spiderweb.