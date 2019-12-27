Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone leaves 28 dead, 12 missing

In Philippines, the death toll from a Christmas typhoon, Phanfone that tore through the central region and outlying provinces rose to 28, with 12 people missing. The authorities are now focusing on restoring power and residents tried to repair damaged homes.

Some 43,000 people are currently in temporary shelters, among the 1,85,000 impacted by the typhoon, which destroyed 49 homes and partially damaged around 2,000.

There was widespread travel disruption with 115 flights cancelled and thousands of people stranded by the suspension of ferries due to storm surges.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter Philippines each year.

