Phase Five of Vande Bharat Mission to start from tomorrow

A total of 792 flights which include 692 international flights and 100 domestic flights have been scheduled under this phase to repatriate Indians from 23 countries.

These include GCC countries, US, Cananda, UK, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, China, Israel, and Kyrgyzstan. Briefing media last evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, these flights would cater to 21 different airports in India and repatriate a total of one lakh thirty thousand Indians stranded abroad.