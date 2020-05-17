Phase 3 of Lockdown ends today; Punjab govt extends lockdown till 31st May

The dates of the fourth phase of lockdown are yet to be announced. During his address to the Nation on 12th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the fourth phase of lockdown will have a completely different form, with new rules.

PM Modi had said that based on the suggestions from the states, information related to Lockdown 4 will be given to the public before 18th May.

The country is under lockdown since 25th March. It has been extended twice, first till 3rd May and then till today.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till 31st of this month.