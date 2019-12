The local body polls are being held in a staggered manner after a delay of over three years.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m.

Areas covered by 156 panchayat unions go to the polls to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for smooth elections. Adequate personnel have been deployed wherever required and identified by the State Election Commission.