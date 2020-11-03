Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy- United States Navy exercise. Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force joined Malabar in 2015 and the 2020 edition will now witness participation of the Royal Australian Navy in this joint maritime exercise.
Phase 1 Malabar-20 (24th Edition) started in the Bay of Bengal today
Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy- United States Navy exercise. Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force joined Malabar in 2015 and the 2020 edition will now witness participation of the Royal Australian Navy in this joint maritime exercise.