Petroleum Minister inaugurates Rs 220 Crore Seismic Survey Campaign in Mahanadi Basin in Odisha, says commercial production of oil and gas from Mahanadi basin will be a game changer in the socio-economic development of Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, inaugurated the seismic survey campaign of Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, at Kakatpur in Puri District, Odisha in the Mahanadi Basin (Onland).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Pradhan said, “It is a matter of great personal pride for me. OALP is not a mere policy anymore but is something which is translating into reality on ground. Activities under OALP are gaining steam and garnering immense interest from the industry. We recently signed contract for E&P blocks awarded under OALP bid round-V. Today’s inauguration is an important chapter in the activities around OALP. This will be a major milestone in establishing Mahanadi as a hub of E&P operations and building hydrocarbon reserves in line with PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Commercial production of oil and gas from Mahanadi basin will be a game changer in the socio-economic development of Odisha.”

“Oil and gas activities started in 1980s in Odisha. With new approach, state-of-the-art technology and Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s blessings, we are confident that we will get success in the seismic campaign launched today in Odisha”, he further added.

Government of India since 2014 has launched a number of policy reforms in hydrocarbon E&P sector, chief among them being Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). The Government also is implementing the National Seismic Programme (NSP) for appraising unappraised areas of Indian sedimentary basins. Seismic data acquired under NSP in the state of Odisha led to offer of five blocks by DGH and OIL won all the five blocks for hydrocarbon exploration under OALP-II and III rounds.

OIL plans to acquire, process and interpret 1502 LKM of 2D seismic data and 1670 Sq Km of 3D seismic data in the five blocks. Interpretation of the data is envisaged to lead to an extensive exploratory drilling campaign, in quest of establishing hydrocarbon reserves in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The total envisaged expenditure on the entire exploration campaign in the five blocks in Mahanadi Basin (Onshore) is Rs. 1248.00 Crores of which Rs. 220.00 Crores is for Seismic survey. The blocks are spread in eleven districts of Odisha namely Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Baleshore, Maurbhanj and Keonjhar.