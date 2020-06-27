Petrol price hiked 25 paise per litre, diesel by 21 paise in Delhi

Saturday , June 27 2020
Rates of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on the rate of VAT. The Oil marketing companies have said, increase in auto-fuel rates since 7th of this month is in line with the costs incurred.
 
They added that the rates of petrol and diesel were not revised for 82 days prior to the 7th of this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

