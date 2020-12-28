Peter Rhee, CRO & Dy MD, Samsung SWA Speaks on Powering Digital India

As we complete 25 years in India and come up with a vision of Powering Digital India, here is a message from Peter Rhee, CRO & Dy MD, Samsung SWA for Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with us in this journey of 25 successful years.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“When I came to India, I really didn’t know much about the country. But it’s so colourful, vibrant and exciting here. Any expat, who works in Samsung India, eventually becomes an Indian. I am Indian at heart. I think because Samsung is so deeply a consumer centric company that it shows in everything we do, for the consumer. As Samsung turns 25 in India, I would like to thank everyone for their love and trust in us. We remain committed to India. Now we look forward to unveiling a new chapter in our growth, with our new vision Powering Digital India. Watch out for more,” said Peter Rhee, CRO & Dy MD, Samsung SWA.

Please share this news







