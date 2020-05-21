Peru exceeds 100,000 coronavirus cases; deaths stand at 3,000 so far

The number of reported cases is now 1,04,020 including 3,024 deaths, according to the latest report from the health ministry made public on Twitter, while the country is in its ninth week of containment.

Contamination and death have increased threefold since April 30. T he number of people hospitalized is 7,533.

At the same time, the crematoriums in the cemeteries of the capital operate day and night to cremate deceased coronavirus patients.

In addition to the capital, the new coronavirus is wreaking havoc in regions of the north coast, such as Piura and Lambayeque, as well as in isolated villages and villages in the Peruvian Amazon.

Peru is the second Latin American country with the highest number of new coronavirus infections, after Brazil (2,71,628 reported cases). It is the third in number of deaths, behind Brazil (17,971 deaths) and Mexico (5,666), according to the latest official figures.